NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 457,768 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 12,867 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $64,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in NIKE during the third quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 163.8% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the third quarter worth $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth $42,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on NIKE from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.85.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $141.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,094,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,554,066. The stock has a market cap of $221.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.74, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $699,111.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 450,170 shares of company stock worth $63,160,981. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

