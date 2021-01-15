Orient Walt (HTDF) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.18 Million

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Orient Walt coin can now be purchased for about $0.0694 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular exchanges. Orient Walt has a market cap of $6.56 million and $1.18 million worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Orient Walt has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00036022 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00107351 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00059582 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.99 or 0.00233379 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00056086 BTC.

Orient Walt Coin Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,478,050 coins. The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com

Orient Walt Coin Trading

Orient Walt can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orient Walt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orient Walt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

