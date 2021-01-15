OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Hits New 52-Week High at $51.47

Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.47 and last traded at $51.14, with a volume of 5858 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.76.

OMF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of OneMain from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of OneMain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of OneMain from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on shares of OneMain from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.29.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 2.35.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.42 million. OneMain had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 18.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay N. Levine sold 54,276 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $2,181,352.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,103,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,540,428.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay N. Levine sold 15,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $634,148.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,157,795 shares in the company, valued at $87,023,872.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in OneMain by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 2,405,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,162,000 after buying an additional 151,857 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 93.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,111,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,821,000 after buying an additional 1,018,137 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 36.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,097,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,312,000 after buying an additional 294,727 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 13.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,073,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,556,000 after buying an additional 129,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 931,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,124,000 after buying an additional 26,102 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OneMain (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. It also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; non-credit insurance; and optional home and auto membership plans.

