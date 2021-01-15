Anpario plc (ANP.L) (LON:ANP) Sets New 52-Week High at $525.00

Shares of Anpario plc (ANP.L) (LON:ANP) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 525 ($6.86) and last traded at GBX 505 ($6.60), with a volume of 5336 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 505 ($6.60).

The company has a market capitalization of £119.23 million and a P/E ratio of 28.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 473.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 420.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 6.43.

Anpario plc (ANP.L) Company Profile (LON:ANP)

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its product categories include health and performance, feed quality, hygiene and insect control, and toxin management. The company's health and performance category comprises a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category contains products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, Mastercube brands.

