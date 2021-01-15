Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Sets New 52-Week High at $152.06

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $152.06 and last traded at $152.06, with a volume of 41670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.08.

APTV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America lowered Aptiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Aptiv from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Argus assumed coverage on Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Aptiv from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.63.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.25.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.34. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total value of $418,360.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,607,825.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Aptiv by 41.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 30.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,539,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $197,893,000 after purchasing an additional 599,146 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 7.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 34.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Aptiv in the second quarter worth about $124,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

