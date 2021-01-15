DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $52.74

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.74 and last traded at $52.74, with a volume of 186 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $771.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.26.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $55.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DMC Global news, insider Michelle H. Shepston sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $120,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,446.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Yvon Pierre Cariou sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $445,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,124,436.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,964 shares of company stock worth $745,511. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,051,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,646,000 after buying an additional 312,374 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,899,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 417,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,740,000 after buying an additional 107,370 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 400.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 72,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,305,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,987,000 after buying an additional 34,369 shares during the last quarter.

DMC Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOOM)

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

