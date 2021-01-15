Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.58

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.56, with a volume of 1225304 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$327.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.00.

In other Talon Metals news, Senior Officer Michael David Kicis sold 120,000 shares of Talon Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.36, for a total value of C$43,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$114,948. Also, Senior Officer Etienne Dinel sold 159,500 shares of Talon Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total transaction of C$47,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 240,500 shares in the company, valued at C$72,150. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 432,978 shares of company stock worth $138,776.

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

