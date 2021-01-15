Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 318,700 shares, a drop of 44.0% from the December 15th total of 568,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point raised Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Owl Rock Capital from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Owl Rock Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.48.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Owl Rock Capital stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,934,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.93. Owl Rock Capital has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $16.62.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 31.82%. The business had revenue of $187.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 9.8%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 80.52%.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.