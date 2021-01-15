Short Interest in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Drops By 42.9%

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the December 15th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE:NIE traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.54. 43,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,773. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.42. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $28.62.

Get AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $292,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $306,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 17.3% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter.

About AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.