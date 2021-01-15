Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) Short Interest Down 43.2% in December

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 43.2% from the December 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) by 315.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,648 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of Mexico Equity & Income Fund worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MXE traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,443. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.52. Mexico Equity & Income Fund has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $12.40.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

