Fresnillo Plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Short Interest Update

Fresnillo Plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 42.5% from the December 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS FNLPF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.41. The stock had a trading volume of 21,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,037. Fresnillo has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $18.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 67.00 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 4.81.

Get Fresnillo alerts:

FNLPF has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “add” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. Fresnillo Plc has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.