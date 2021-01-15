Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.31

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.31 and last traded at $26.20, with a volume of 2572 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.76.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Quanex Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Quanex Building Products has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

The firm has a market cap of $867.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $255.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.10 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

In other Quanex Building Products news, Director Susan F. Davis sold 25,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $578,373.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Laverne Wilson sold 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $556,776.00. Insiders have sold a total of 221,778 shares of company stock valued at $5,023,404 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 591.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new position in Quanex Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in Quanex Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile (NYSE:NX)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

