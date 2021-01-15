Induction Healthcare Group PLC (INHC.L) (LON:INHC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $70.00

Induction Healthcare Group PLC (INHC.L) (LON:INHC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 70 ($0.91), with a volume of 500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74 ($0.97).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 76.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 89.36. The company has a market capitalization of £30.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45.

Induction Healthcare Group PLC (INHC.L) Company Profile (LON:INHC)

Induction Healthcare Group PLC provides software to healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It offers Induction Switch, a communication and sharing platform that enables healthcare professionals to connect and collaborate securely with the people they need within a complex clinical environment; MicroGuide, a platform to create, edit, and publish structured and governance-controlled guidance and policies; Zesty, a digital platform that allows patients to book appointments, read appointment and clinical letters, store a local copy of clinical record, and provide data to care teams remotely; and HealthStream that reads and writes demographic, appointment, and clinical record data.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Induction Healthcare Group PLC (INHC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Induction Healthcare Group PLC (INHC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.