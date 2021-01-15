TurtleCoin (TRTL) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. During the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and $180,110.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 87.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 92,017,619,372 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

