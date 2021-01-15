NuShares (NSR) Reaches One Day Volume of $1,700.00

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Over the last week, NuShares has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. NuShares has a market cap of $2.37 million and $1,700.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuShares token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007766 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NuShares Token Profile

NuShares is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,851,350,073 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,524,248,977 tokens. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NuShares Token Trading

NuShares can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

