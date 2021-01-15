Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 632,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386,415 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $39,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of C. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1,321.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,376,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,923,000 after purchasing an additional 18,012,890 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 20,471.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,844,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,224,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,608 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,597,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,202 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,402,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,319,000 after purchasing an additional 975,579 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Citigroup from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.07.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.01. 26,329,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,637,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $82.13. The company has a market cap of $143.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.36.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.