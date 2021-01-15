Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 100,887 Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 100,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,394,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANTM. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.00.

NYSE ANTM traded down $7.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $322.52. 1,047,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $80.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.53. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.03 and a 12-month high of $340.98.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. Research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.55%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

