GenWealth Group Inc. Has $454,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 735,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,831,000 after buying an additional 49,863 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 6,843 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 350,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,649,000 after buying an additional 170,746 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 227.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 113,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 79,081 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $123.53. 3,059,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,568,488. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.74 and its 200-day moving average is $109.37. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $75.55 and a fifty-two week high of $124.14.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

