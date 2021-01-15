Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 30,472 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Bogart Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 62.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,472 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,966,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,090,000 after buying an additional 1,188,540 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 719,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,370,000 after buying an additional 687,593 shares during the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 831,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,621,000 after buying an additional 303,618 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 955,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,946,000 after buying an additional 245,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 452,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,396,000 after purchasing an additional 192,938 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.54. 782,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,114. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $56.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.13.

