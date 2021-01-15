PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.17. PGT Innovations reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $238.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. PGT Innovations’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

PGTI stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.56. The company had a trading volume of 220,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,023. PGT Innovations has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $23.08. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.30 and a 200 day moving average of $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 402.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

