MicroBitcoin (MBC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. MicroBitcoin has a market capitalization of $4.58 million and approximately $137.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded 29.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MicroBitcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MicroBitcoin alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000931 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004794 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00078466 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Token Profile

MicroBitcoin (CRYPTO:MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 tokens. The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

MicroBitcoin Token Trading

MicroBitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MicroBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MicroBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.