MCO Price Tops $2.77 on Top Exchanges (MCO)

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 14th. In the last seven days, MCO has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. One MCO token can currently be purchased for $2.77 or 0.00007196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MCO has a total market capitalization of $43.72 million and approximately $8.43 million worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00046305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005477 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.52 or 0.00383471 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00037837 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,574.08 or 0.04091633 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00013548 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00013058 BTC.

About MCO

MCO (CRYPTO:MCO) is a token. It was first traded on May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto . MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . MCO’s official website is crypto.com . MCO’s official message board is medium.com/@Crypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Headquartered in Hong Kong, Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides users with a mobile app for both Android and iOS devices where it is possible to transact, store, monitor and/or manage their cryptocurrencies. Investment tools and MCO visa cards are also available for the users on Crypto.com. The MCO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token was developed by Crypto.com and is able to serve as a medium of exchange value between users within the platform. The MCO Token Sale was conducted in May-June 2017 and raised US$26.7 million. MCO Swap Program: The swap program will involve combining the current functionalities of MCO, with CRO’s utility and technology, in a “one stop shop” token to enable a streamlined Crypto.com ecosystem. The swap program will also serve to leverage the advanced capabilities of the Crypto.com Chain, in preparation of its upcoming Mainnet launch. Crypto.com is encouraging MCO holders to swap to CRO. This is because the Crypto.com ecosystem will use one streamlined token (CRO) with the combined functionality, rather than two separate tokens (CRO and MCO). All functions currently attributed to MCO will still exist and will be preserved, but will be enhanced and represented by CRO. Read the announcement for more information here. “

MCO Token Trading

MCO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MCO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

