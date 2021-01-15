Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. reduced its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $7,276,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total transaction of $68,430.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 306 shares in the company, valued at $68,430.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 598,509 shares of company stock worth $181,334,637 over the last three months. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Roku from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.54.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU traded up $9.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $418.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,317,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,726,542. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.22 and a 52-week high of $423.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -363.88 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.24.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $451.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.