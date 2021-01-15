Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Buys 2,290 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 471,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. The Kraft Heinz accounts for 3.8% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $16,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,861,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,384 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,583,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,222,000 after purchasing an additional 427,435 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 369.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,727,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,533 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,632,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,964,000 after purchasing an additional 205,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,264,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,812,000 after buying an additional 540,183 shares during the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $884,129,060.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Damme Alexandre Van acquired 13,849,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.38 per share, with a total value of $420,742,189.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KHC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,516,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,644,983. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.89. The company has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of -80.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $36.37.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

