Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $225.38.

Several research firms have issued reports on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $236.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,945,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,771. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $168.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $248.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 28,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.50, for a total value of $6,657,220.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,850 shares in the company, valued at $9,110,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 54,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.25, for a total value of $12,689,266.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,360,053.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 107,385 shares of company stock valued at $25,081,562. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Danaher by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

