Bogart Wealth LLC Has $27.66 Million Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 459,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,374 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 5.1% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $27,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 78.9% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.81. 2,725,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,290,331. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $63.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.34 and a 200 day moving average of $56.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

