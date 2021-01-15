Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $36,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 628.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE FIS traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $129.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,832,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,380,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $80.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -717.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $158.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.01.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,197.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. Insiders sold 68,161 shares of company stock valued at $9,776,812 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.72.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.