Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Invests $262,000 in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 8.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,645,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,231 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,718,333 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $399,404,000 after purchasing an additional 117,714 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,799 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,150,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $246,758,000 after purchasing an additional 138,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Applied Materials by 49.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,735,475 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $222,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,366 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT traded up $7.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.80. 11,642,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,401,346. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $106.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.46.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

