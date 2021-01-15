Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 71,040 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 285,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,040 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $48,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,992,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,811 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total value of $40,807,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,003,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.13.

NYSE LLY traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $186.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,379,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,096,516. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $117.06 and a twelve month high of $189.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.67 and its 200 day moving average is $153.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.