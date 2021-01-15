Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.89

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.89 and last traded at $18.67, with a volume of 7256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.39.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Genetron in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.41.

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.49 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Genetron in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genetron in the third quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Genetron by 61.8% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 15,445 shares during the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Genetron in the third quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Genetron by 20.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

Genetron Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTH)

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of liver cancer.

