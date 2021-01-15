N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Purchases 3,593 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 123.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,036,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,069. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.95. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $60.07 and a 12-month high of $96.09.

