DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Shares Gap Up to $9.50

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.50, but opened at $10.48. DLH shares last traded at $10.57, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of DLH from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DLH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of DLH in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $139.73 million, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.92.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.00 million. DLH had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 15.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DLH Holdings Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DLH news, CFO Kathryn M. Johnbull bought 7,346 shares of DLH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $71,990.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Zachary Parker acquired 9,200 shares of DLH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.38 per share, for a total transaction of $95,496.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,515,912.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 19,046 shares of company stock valued at $191,887. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLHC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in DLH by 15.8% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 664,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 90,500 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in DLH during the 3rd quarter valued at $399,000. Wynnefield Capital Inc. raised its holdings in DLH by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 3,871,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,067,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in DLH during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in DLH during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

DLH Company Profile (NASDAQ:DLHC)

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of monitoring and evaluation, electronic medical records migration, data collection and management, and nutritional and social health assessments; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

