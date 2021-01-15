Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $45.36

Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.36 and last traded at $45.30, with a volume of 2057 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.91.

Several analysts recently commented on PGNY shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.43 and its 200 day moving average is $30.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion and a PE ratio of -39.09.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $98.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.54 million. Progyny had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Progyny news, COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $909,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 666,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,844,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 62,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $1,520,219.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,666,505 shares of company stock worth $55,901,234 over the last three months. Company insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Progyny by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Progyny by 1,191.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

