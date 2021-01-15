Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $45.36

Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.36 and last traded at $45.30, with a volume of 2057 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.91.
Several analysts recently commented on PGNY shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.14.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.43 and its 200 day moving average is $30.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion and a PE ratio of -39.09.
In other Progyny news, COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $909,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 666,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,844,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 62,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $1,520,219.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,666,505 shares of company stock worth $55,901,234 over the last three months. Company insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Progyny by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Progyny by 1,191.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.09% of the company’s stock.
About Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY)
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.