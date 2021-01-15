Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.66

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.66 and last traded at $27.44, with a volume of 38528 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.82.

EQH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equitable from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Equitable from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.98 and its 200-day moving average is $22.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 1.65.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $84,259.36. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Equitable by 787.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,339,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,580 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Equitable by 16.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,014,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,939,000 after purchasing an additional 977,565 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Equitable during the third quarter valued at about $254,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Equitable during the third quarter valued at about $1,842,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 7.2% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile (NYSE:EQH)

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

