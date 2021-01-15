iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $91.11

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $91.11 and last traded at $91.07, with a volume of 2421 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.06.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,951,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,465 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 31,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

