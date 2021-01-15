Independence Gold Corp. (IGO.V) (CVE:IGO) Shares Gap Down to $0.14

Shares of Independence Gold Corp. (IGO.V) (CVE:IGO) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.14, but opened at $0.13. Independence Gold Corp. (IGO.V) shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 9,500 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.59 million and a PE ratio of -7.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.12.

Independence Gold Corp. (IGO.V) (CVE:IGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Independence Gold Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independence Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal properties in North America. It explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds three exploration projects in central British Columbia and the Yukon Territory. The company holds 100% interest in the 3Ts Project comprising fifteen mineral claims covering approximately 5,200 hectares located in the Nechako Plateau region of central British Columbia; and the Moosehorn property that consists of 82 quartz mining claims covering an area of approximately 1,720 hectares located in the Whitehorse mining district, Yukon.

