Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Short Interest Update

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 59.9% from the December 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Invesco Bond Fund stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $20.56. 26,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,365. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.38. Invesco Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $21.78.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0565 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBF. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Bond Fund by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 48,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 12.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 324,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,489,000 after buying an additional 34,846 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 6.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 12.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 7,871 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

