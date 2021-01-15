Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Short Interest Update

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 59.9% from the December 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of Invesco Bond Fund stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $20.56. 26,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,365. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.38. Invesco Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $21.78.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0565 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile
Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.