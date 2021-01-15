Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Short Interest Up 116.1% in December

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,300 shares, a growth of 116.1% from the December 15th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Templeton Dragon Fund stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.18. 36,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,161. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.03. Templeton Dragon Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47.

Get Templeton Dragon Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $3.1975 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 404,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,451,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,202,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,235,000 after purchasing an additional 49,273 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the second quarter worth $110,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 218,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 14,054 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the third quarter worth $203,000. 48.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Templeton Dragon Fund Company Profile

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.