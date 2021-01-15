Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) Short Interest Up 170.2% in December

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, an increase of 170.2% from the December 15th total of 10,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE XIN traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $2.40. 151,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,412. Xinyuan Real Estate has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25.

Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.20). Xinyuan Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $655.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xinyuan Real Estate will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Xinyuan Real Estate’s payout ratio is 7.50%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

