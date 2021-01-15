SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Hits New 12-Month High at $71.94

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $71.94 and last traded at $71.94, with a volume of 823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.93.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 164.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 24,852 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 48,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

