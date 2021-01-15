Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Short Interest Up 177.3% in December

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,800 shares, a growth of 177.3% from the December 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SMM traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.23. 161,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,735. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.05. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $8.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 103.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 395,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 200,420 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its stake in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 299.3% in the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 189,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 141,800 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 72.7% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 181,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 76,248 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

