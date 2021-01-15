CVCoin (CVN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $98,697.00

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. In the last seven days, CVCoin has traded down 48.9% against the U.S. dollar. One CVCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC on exchanges. CVCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and $98,697.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CVCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00035649 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00107056 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00059412 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.98 or 0.00233228 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00056098 BTC.

CVCoin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. CVCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@crypviser . The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CVCoin

CVCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CVCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CVCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.