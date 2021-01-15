OAX (OAX) Price Hits $0.12

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One OAX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, OAX has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. OAX has a total market cap of $9.17 million and $201,186.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00046183 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005503 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.56 or 0.00379871 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00037601 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,566.13 or 0.04059375 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00013470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00013091 BTC.

OAX Profile

OAX is a token. Its launch date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,071,494 tokens. The official website for OAX is oax.org . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

OAX Token Trading

OAX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

