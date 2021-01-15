Analysts Anticipate Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) to Post $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.09. Extended Stay America reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.31. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Extended Stay America.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $285.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.37 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

STAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Extended Stay America from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Extended Stay America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.45.

Shares of Extended Stay America stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $15.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,476,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,045. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.62. Extended Stay America has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $15.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $245,600.00. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Extended Stay America during the third quarter worth $121,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Extended Stay America during the third quarter worth $129,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Extended Stay America during the second quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Extended Stay America during the third quarter worth $141,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

