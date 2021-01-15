Zacks: Analysts Expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) to Announce $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.29. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $452.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.70 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 10.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. HSBC raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter worth $201,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.86. 1,069,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,901,457. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.84. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

