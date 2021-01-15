Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Has $6.45 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,776 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 367,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,431,000 after acquiring an additional 13,950 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 317.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 8,592 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Caterpillar by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 9,565 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $197.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,303,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,797,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $200.17. The firm has a market cap of $107.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Langenberg & Company downgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.84.

In related news, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $1,857,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,840,824.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 6,498 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total value of $1,003,226.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at $336,570.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,531 shares of company stock worth $6,619,389 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

