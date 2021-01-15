OKB (OKB) Market Capitalization Achieves $380.74 Million

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Over the last week, OKB has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. One OKB coin can currently be bought for $6.35 or 0.00016210 BTC on exchanges. OKB has a total market capitalization of $380.74 million and approximately $160.65 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00046276 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005495 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.01 or 0.00377545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00038143 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,563.53 or 0.04015286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00013446 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00012941 BTC.

OKB Coin Profile

OKB (CRYPTO:OKB) is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . The official website for OKB is www.okex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

Buying and Selling OKB

OKB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

