American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,998 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 460 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of American Express stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $123.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,394,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,015,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. UBS Group raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of American Express from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.85.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.