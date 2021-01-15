Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stock Position Increased by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 95.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,156,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 563,963 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services accounts for 2.7% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $104,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $535,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 103.8% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $102,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DFS shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $54.50 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI raised Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.35.

Discover Financial Services stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,008,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.80. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.54.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

