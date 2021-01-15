Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Has $56.16 Million Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 48.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 161,368 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 52,863 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica makes up 1.4% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $56,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 68.6% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 860.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 96 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 216.2% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 92.9% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 135 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total value of $764,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LULU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $387.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded down $4.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $347.73. 1,043,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,187. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.58. The firm has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a PE ratio of 81.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

